Hopkins Park new playground dedication June 14 in DeKalb

Hopkins Park entrance sign in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will hold a Hopkins Park dedication celebration to mark the grand opening of a new playground and racquet courts.

The free celebration will begin at 5 p.m. June 14 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The event features a balloon toss, a scavenger hunt, a sidewalk chalk art challenge and a build-your-own bird feeder, according to a news release. Music will be broadcasted live by 94.9 WDKB. The celebration also includes a screening of the Disney animated film “Encanto.”

Food vendors will be available. The vendors include The Press Box, Burritoville and Sweet Butts Cotton Candy. Pickleball and tennis round-robin games will be held on the park’s racquet courts. Because of limited spots, registration is required to participate. To register, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

A bike parade is set for 5 p.m. Participants can decorate their bikes and travel from the Hopkins Park shelter to the new playground. Parade attendees also can participate in the dedication’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting will be at 5:15 p.m. Park board and district staff also will answer questions about the Hopkins Pool replacement project.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/capital-improvement-projects or call 815-758-7756.