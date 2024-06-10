Hopkins Park new playground dedication June 14 in DeKalb

June 11, 2024
Hopkins Park dedication celebration to mark grand opening of new playground, racquet courts for pickleball, tennis

Hopkins Park entrance sign in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will hold a Hopkins Park dedication celebration to mark the grand opening of a new playground and racquet courts.

The free celebration will begin at 5 p.m. June 14 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The event features a balloon toss, a scavenger hunt, a sidewalk chalk art challenge and a build-your-own bird feeder, according to a news release. Music will be broadcasted live by 94.9 WDKB. The celebration also includes a screening of the Disney animated film “Encanto.”

Food vendors will be available. The vendors include The Press Box, Burritoville and Sweet Butts Cotton Candy. Pickleball and tennis round-robin games will be held on the park’s racquet courts. Because of limited spots, registration is required to participate. To register, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

A bike parade is set for 5 p.m. Participants can decorate their bikes and travel from the Hopkins Park shelter to the new playground. Parade attendees also can participate in the dedication’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting will be at 5:15 p.m. Park board and district staff also will answer questions about the Hopkins Pool replacement project.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/capital-improvement-projects or call 815-758-7756.

