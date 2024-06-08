Kishwaukee College to host youth summer athletic camps in Malta

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host youth athletic soccer and volleyball camps for the summer at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

Attendees can enhance their physical and mental preparedness and improve their fundamentals. The camps will be led by Kishwaukee College coaches and athletes, according to a news release.

The soccer camp is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 11 through June 13 on the college’s soccer field. The camp will be open to children in first through eighth grade. The camp costs $45 per person.

The volleyball camp is intended for girls in first through fifth grade. The camp will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 11 and 12 in the college’s gymnasium. The camp costs $35 per person.

Pre-registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit kishkougars.com/camp or email skawall@kish.edu.

