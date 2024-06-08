DeKalb church’s summer lunch program begins June 10

DeKALB – First United Methodist Church will partner with Northern Illinois Food Bank to host a Summer Lunch in the Park program to provide children and families healthy meals.

The meals will be served from 11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays beginning June 10 at the Welsh Park shelter, 651 Russell Road, DeKalb.

The program is free and intended for community children and families.

The program provides nutritious cold lunches to children for the summer. The lunches also will be provided to parents and guardians. The program will partner with the YMCA to provide Camp Power attendees meals.

A year-round “REAL meal” community dinner is set for the fourth Sunday of every month at First United Methodist Church, 2501 N. Annie Glidden, DeKalb. Admission to the dinner is free.

Summer Lunch in the Park has served almost 40,000 summer meals to children and their families since 2012.

For information, call 815-756-6301.