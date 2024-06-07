Nami Ramen in DeKalb serves up Japanese cuisine

Nami Ramen is seen May 16, 2024 at 913 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – A new ramen restaurant in the Schnucks shopping center opened this spring in DeKalb and already has proven itself popular among residents.

Nami Ramen is at 913 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

On its menu, Nami Ramen offers ramen, stir-fried ramen, yaki rice, donburi, milk tea, fresh fruit tea, yakult and more, according to its website.

The restaurant also provides its patrons with dine-in, carryout and delivery service.

The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Nami Ramen is closed Mondays.