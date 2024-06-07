‘Dancing Through The Decades’ begins June 7 in DeKalb

The Beth Fowler School of Dance "Dancing Thru the Decades" cast members (Photo provided by the Beth Fowler School of Dance )

DeKALB – The Beth Fowler School of Dance will begin “Dancing Through The Decades” performances this month to celebrate its 40th anniversary and conclude its 2023-24 season.

The performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. A photo and memento display will be available to celebrate the school’s 40th anniversary. An alumni and reception is set for after Saturday’s 2 p.m. performance. Food will be provided.

The special alumni shows also offer some of the alumni the opportunity to perform on the same stage and in the same production with their children, Fowler said.

“We are beyond thrilled every time we get to bring our big family back together, and share the stage with them again,” Fowler said. “It’s just one big, fun, family dance party, and we want everyone to come celebrate with us.”

“Dancing Through The Decades” features dance routines set to popular music from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and today. The music includes “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Magic Carpet Ride” by Steppenwolf, “Let It Be” by The Beatles, “Rock ‘n” Roll All Night” by Kiss, “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “Boogie Nights” by Heatwave, “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer, “Hey Mickey” by Toni Basil, “Dirty Pop” by N Sync, “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus and “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

The cast features former and current dancers from the Beth Fowler Dance Company and the Beth Fowler School of Dance. The shows also will include choreography routines by the School of Dance competition and performing teams.

In the process, the dancers quickly become extended family, said Fowler, who also serves as the studio’s artistic director. She said that is especially true of those who dance in the program from their early childhood through high school.

“BFSD has welcomed the community other alumni shows in the past, to celebrate other milestone anniversaries. And each one is “just so special,” Fowler said.

The School of Dance has trained and encouraged dancers from DeKalb and Kane counties in dance styles such as hip hop, ballet and jazz for 40 years.

Tickets cost $21 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 to 12, and are free for children ages 3 and younger. All children must have a ticket to enter the performances.

To buy tickets, visit EgyptianTheatre.org, call 815-758-1225, or visit the theatre an hour before the performances.