DeKALB – 1B Beauty Supply, a new store in DeKalb specializing in wigs, braids and cosmetics, has found a new home at the former T-Mobile location.

Located at 817 W. Lincoln Highway, Unit C2, in DeKalb, the new beauty supply store plans to celebrate with a grand opening Friday.

The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.