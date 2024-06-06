Exclusive Heat bringing sneakers, streetwear brands to DeKalb

Exclusive Heat will host a grand opening celebration noon to 7 p.m. June 8 at the store, 2211 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – A new store along Sycamore Road in DeKalb, dubbed Exclusive Heat, is gearing up to make a statement with its urban fashion and streetwear.

In a social media post, the store’s staff announced plans to host a grand opening celebration noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the store, 2211 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

During the event, there will be live music along with free food and drinks for all to enjoy.

As part of the festivities, a special celebrity guest is expected to be on hand to help ring in the store’s grand opening, according to the announcement.

Attendees also can expect 25% off clothes and $25 off shoes, and the first 10 customers to purchase get free T-shirts.