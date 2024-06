(Left to right); OSU associate dean Cynda Clary, Delaney Hemann, and OSU agriculture vice president and dean Jayson Lusk (Photo provided by Oklahoma State University )

GENOA – Genoa resident Delaney Hemann was named an Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture scholarship recipient for the 20-2025 academic year.

Hemann is studying animal science at OSU.

The scholarship is part of more than $1.8 million the university and its departments awarded to students. Students of all study areas can apply for the scholarships. The scholarships also can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.

For information, visit agriculture.okstate.edu.