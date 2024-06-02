DeKalb man charged with sexually assaulting child

Malcolm X. D. Johnson, 31, of DeKalb, was arrested May 23 and charged May 24, 2024, with six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to DeKalb County court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A DeKalb man faces six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child after police allege he sexually assaulted a child multiple times in April, court records show.

Malcolm X. D. Johnson, 31, of DeKalb, was arrested and charged May 24, according to court records. If convicted of the Class X felonies, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

DeKalb police began investigating Johnson April 10 after they received a report alleging inappropriate conduct by Johnson, according to court records. The tipster also showed police a text thread between the child and Johnson, police wrote in DeKalb County court records.

On April 15, investigators at the Children’s Advocacy Center in DeKalb interviewed the child, who told officers Johnson sexually assaulted them multiple times, police wrote in court records filed May 24.

Malcolm allegedly admitted in a police interview to having inappropriate sexual contact with the child “on four or five different occasions,” according to court records.

Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny release to Johnson on May 24, records show. During Johnson’s initial court appearance, Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick granted that request, denying Johnson release pending future court dates.

Johnson is represented by defense attorney Michelle Dietrich of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office, who filed a motion to substitute the judge on May 29, according to court records.

That motion is expected to be heard during Johnson’s next hearing set for 9:45 a.m. June 17.