Daughters of American Revolution honors DeKalb County community service champions

(From left) Edgar Arias, Daisy Arias and Chapter Regent Donna Willrett of the General John Stark Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presenting a community service award in April 2024. (Photo provided by Dawn Wexell)

The General John Stark Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution based in Sycamore recently honored Marreen Buntaine, Edgar Arias and Daisy Arias with Community Service Awards.

The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their community through voluntary acts of heroism, civic engagement, benevolent service, or by spearheading and participating in community initiatives, according to a news release.

“Marreen Buntaine is a beacon of compassion and service, relentless in her dedication to uplifting the lives of others,” the Chapter wrote in a news release. “With a heart full of empathy, Marreen reaches out to the homeless individuals she encounters on the streets, offering not just food but also a listening ear. Through heartfelt conversations, she seeks to understand their unique circumstances, striving to address their immediate needs.”

Buntaine connects homeless veterans with AMVETS Post No. 90 in DeKalb, and homeless seniors with Elder Care Services. She also helps find furniture for those in need. This past winter, Buntaine was an instrumental part of helping open an overnight warming shelter at the Unitarian Universality Congregation of DeKalb church, according to the news release. Buntaine also established the Community Empowerment Campaign, which collaborates among others with the Kishwaukee YMCA to help provide showers for those in need, transportation to the Elgin Social Security Office, job opportunities and Medicaid insurance, according to a news release.

Marreen Buntaine (left) with Chapter Regent Donna Willrett of the General John Stark Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presenting a community service award in April 2024. (Photo provided by Dawn Wexell)

Sycamore husband and wife Edgar Arias and Daisy Arias founded area organization Creating Blessings, which helps provide household items, clothing, food, essentials and more to residents in need.

The couple has used their own background and experience with homelessness for six months in the winter of 2016, where their slept in their car’s trunk, as inspiration to give back to others, according to a news release. During that time of hardship, the couple said they met many resilient people who continued to maintain their sense of dignity. What started as a garage sale where everything was free, no questions asked, no judgements passed, has turned into Creating Blessings. They couple has moved their organization to a commercial space as it grows.

“Through “Creating Blessings,” Edgar and Daisy have transformed their hardships into a beacon of hope, proving that love and compassion can make a world of difference,” the Chapter wrote in a news release.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is a lineage-based membership organization for women who are descendants of individuals involved in the American Revolution. Founded in 1890, the organization is dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Membership in the DAR is open to any woman over the age of 18 who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution. The organization boasts a rich history of service and philanthropy, with chapters throughout the United States and internationally.

For further information, visit DAR.org or contact the General John Stark Chapter directly at generaljohnstarkdar@gmail.com.