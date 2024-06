Halal Pros is seen May 13, 2024 at 817 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – A new Middle Eastern restaurant opened in the spot formerly occupied by WWWings in DeKalb this spring, its owner recently announced.

Halal Pros, 817 W. Lincoln Highway, offers a combination of Middle Eastern cuisine and comfort food to the DeKalb area and greater DeKalb County.

Restaurant staff were not available for comment Wednesday.

Halal Pros is open for dine-in and carryout from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sundays.