WW Wings brings new flavor to DeKalb restaurant scene

DeKALB – A new restaurant is seeking to top the competitors in the chicken wing and sandwich business in DeKalb.

WW Wings, the new fast food joint at 817 W. Lincoln Highway, Unit H, in DeKalb, first opened for business May 18.

Owner Ahmadz Alsallad said the reason he and his brother, Abraham Alsallad, decided to team up and open the restaurant is easy to pinpoint.

“I owned another restaurant about five years ago in DeKalb,” Alsallad said. “It used to be on West Hillcrest [Drive]. It’s called Sea Captains. We closed that place about two years ago. Then, we started doing smoke shops. We own the smoke shop down the street, Rocky’s Smoke Shop. But I don’t like doing smoke shops. I like to cook food. That’s why I came back again to do my food because everybody knows me. They know my food.”

While Sea Captains was known for its seafood and chicken, WW Wings is all about chicken wings and sandwiches, Alsallad said. He doesn’t imagine it being difficult for people who frequented his former restaurant to follow him over to his new establishment.

“It’s more sandwiches than chicken, to be honest, because there’s no good place that sells sandwiches in DeKalb,” Alsallad said. “We have about 25 to 35 sandwiches in here. That’s a lot of them. I know how to make a lot different ones. That’s what made me open up, to be honest, because there’s no good sandwich places in the whole town.”

About 20 additional sandwiches are coming soon to the WW Wings menu, Alsallad said.

At WW Wings, Alsallad said, they care about the food they serve at the establishment.

“The chicken quality, we buy the expensive,” Alsallad said. “The seasoning we are using, the cooking oil we are cooking with – everything costs more than other places.”

At WW Wings, the chicken wings come in four different flavors: sweet barbecue, sweet heat, wet lemon pepper and fiery mango.

Alsallad said they have something for every taste.

Business has been going smoothly, he said, since they first set up shop in town.

“It is good from the first day, I mean – not even the first month,” Alsallad said. “We know everybody in here. We just have to tell them we opened up the place. Everybody’s coming to support us. They know us.”