Indian Creek freshman thrower Isaac Willis into state finals: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track and field

Class 1A State Championship: At Charleston, Indian Creek freshman thrower Isaac Willis and Hinckley-Big Rock sophomore high jumper Alex Casanas qualified for the final round of the state meet.

Casanas was one of 15 leapers to clear 1.85 meters in the high jump on Thursday to qualify for Saturday’s final round.

Willis launched the discus 44.12 meters and will enter the finals seeded 10th and less than half a meter off a medal pace.

Sycamore's Liam Kerbel returns the ball as he competes in the Class 1A Boys Doubles State Tennis Tournament on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Boys tennis

Class 1A State Championship: At various sites in the Northwest suburbs, Sycamore single player Steven Chen and the doubles team of Liam Kerbel and Alex Jenkin advanced to Day 2 of the tournament.

Both entries won their opener while dropping their second match before bouncing back with two straight wins in the double-elimination tournament.

In all three of his wins, Chen won in straight sets and hasn’t had a set closer than 6-4. Kerbel and Jenkin twice had to go the tiebreaker, falling 2-6, 6-3 (10-2) to Hudson Shaw and Tommy Sopko of Metamora a round before beating Jack Dacy and Eryk Bucior 6-4, 2-6 (10-8).

Chen opens the fourth consolation round against Morton’s Carter Kendall at Wheeling, while Kerbel and Jenkin will face Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Luke Harvey and Evan Aleman at Rolling Meadows.

Jonathan Locasico and Joe Culotta picked up a tiebreaker win in the second round before being eliminated in the second consolation round.

The Spartans end Day 1 in seventh place with nine points, tied with Lemont.