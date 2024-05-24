Cortland library to host Mobile Museum of Tolerance

CORTLAND – The Cortland Community Library will host the Mobile Museum of Tolerance for patrons to learn about tolerance messages.

The museum will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28 and 29 at the library, 63 S. Somonauk Road. Admission is free.

The museum features innovative technology and interactive lessons to bring tolerance messages to Illinois communities and schools.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance’s goal is to inspire and empower people to speak up to combat antisemitism, bullying, racism, hate and intolerance and promote human dignity.