Arraignment set for DeKalb man charged with home invasion, attacking 2 women

Randy C. Spencer, 33, of DeKalb, is charged with home invasion, felony criminal trespass to residence, three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property in connection to an April 28, 2024, attack on two women in front of a minor, according to court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A DeKalb man was indicted this week by a DeKalb County grand jury on charges that he broke into a West Lincoln Highway apartment and attacked two women inside, while a child witnessed the attack, records show.

Randy C. Spencer, 33, is charged with home invasion, felony criminal trespass to residence, three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, according to court records. If convicted of the most serious crime, home invasion, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

He was arrested by DeKalb police April 28 after the reported break-in, DeKalb County court records show. He was indicted Monday and is expected to be arraigned in front of Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery at 10:30 a.m. May 31.

DeKalb police were called at 3:23 p.m. April 28 to the 1000 block of West Lincoln Highway after a woman called 911 and alleged Spencer was going to break in. She told dispatchers “she was then stabbing him,” police said in court records filed April 29.

When police arrived at the apartment, they saw Spencer attempting to leave. The woman told police Spencer had allegedly used his body to make his way into the apartment, breaking the door frame, according to court records.

She said she used a knife to defend herself, though Spencer allegedly got hold of the knife once inside, according to court records. The woman alleged Spencer bit her and pulled clumps of her hair out, and then attacked another woman inside the apartment, grabbing her hair also and hitting her in the face with his hand.

Police took photographs of the woman’s hair on the ground, bite marks and cuts on her hand, according to court records.

A 12-year-old was inside the apartment at the time of the attack and told police they saw Spencer on top of the woman pulling her hair, according to court records.

Police wrote in court records that Spencer denied breaking in or having a physical altercation at the residence.

Spencer remains in custody at DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore. Montgomery denied his pretrial release at the request of prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office on April 29, records show. Prosecutors had argued that releasing Spencer would put the public and the women in danger.