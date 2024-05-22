Brynn Woods strikes out 17 in Kaneland upset: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday

Prep softball

Sycamore 22, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle in the Class 3A Rochelle Regional, the Spartans pounded out 23 hits in the win.

Keera Trautvetter and Ellison Hallahan homered. Trautvetter had three hits and drove in five runs while Hallahan had four hits, scored four times and drove in seven runs. Addie McLaughlin and Brighton Snodgrass each had three hits while Kairi Lantz, Kaitlyn Williams and Riley Schuller had two hits each.

Bella Jacobs tossed a two-hitter for the win.

The Spartans will face Dixon or Freeport for the regional title on Friday.

Kaneland 3, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Maple Park in a Class 3A Kaneland Regional semifinal, Brynn Woods struck out 17 as the No. 6 seed pulled off the upset of the No. 2 seed.

Woods tossed a five-hitter for the win, walking one. Izzy Strombes homered in the win while Angelina Campise had two hits and drove in the other run.

The Knights will face No. 3 Woodstock North or No. 5 Burlington Central for the regional crown on Saturday.