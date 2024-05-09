Girls track: Joscelyn Dieckman leads five DeKalb qualifiers to state tournament

DeKalb’s Joscelyn Dieckman pole vaults during the Huntley IHSA Class 3A Girls Sectional Track and Field Meet on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

HUNTLEY – Joscelyn Dieckman’s entire season has been something of a struggle after her Class 3A pole vault runner-up finish at last year’s IHSA Girls Track and Field State Meet.

The DeKalb standout battled an ankle injury early in the season and fought with her own thoughts after that.

Dieckman hopes she can put that all behind her after winning the pole vault at Wednesday’s Class 3A Huntley Sectional Meet. She vaulted 3.73 meters (12-2 3/4) to win, while teammate Alyssa Tumminaro (2.97, 9-9) also qualified in second place.

The Barbs also will be sending 800 champion Korima Gonzalez and high jumpers Sydney Myles and Tawonna Keith to state.

Dieckman has not been close this season to her personal-best jump (4.05, 13-3 1/2) at last year’s state meet for a number of reasons.

“I had a really rough start to the season,” she said. “I had an ankle injury as well as a lot of mental blocks coming off of such a high last season and trying to live up to that again this year.

“It was really difficult and it got to my head pretty bad and I’m still coming out of that. I’ll be back training next week and hopefully getting some bigger poles.”

Dieckman vaulted Wednesday on an Altius pole, believe it or not, made in 1974. She is eager to get on a 13-7, 155- or 160-pound pole for state.

Dieckman felt better mentally after her sectional competition.

“I do, very much so. I know I had that bar if I had a bigger pole, but I did not,” she said. “I know I can get those poles from club or my school or wherever. I have this Altius 160, but it’s from like 1974, prototype edition, we call it the Purple Demon.

“Basically, the pole is ancient and behaves more like a 150 than a 160, if that makes sense. I blew through it three times.”

Barbs coach Jasmine Kemp was excited about a quick start as her team qualified two each in the high jump and pole vault.

“A freshman (Keith) and a sophomore (Myles) right away, that was a good thing to have,” Kemp said. “I’m excited for Korima in the 800.”