DeKalb and Sycamore townships to host shred event May 18

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb and Sycamore townships will host a drive-thru shred and recycle event for DeKalb and Sycamore residents.

The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. May 18 at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Participants must bring a valid ID to show their DeKalb and Sycamore township residency.

Residents will be limited to two paper bags or banker’s-sized boxes of documents or CD-Rs. Staples do not need to be removed. Volunteers will remove items from residents’ vehicles.

Attendees also can donate aluminum can tabs; hearing aids; eyeglasses; domestic and international prepaid calling cards; ink jet cartridges; keys and key fobs; new or used tennis shoes; tablets, iPads and chargers; and cellphones and chargers to the Lions of Illinois Foundation and Cell Phones for Soldiers. Shoe Sensation of DeKalb will be available to help the used shoes collection.

For information, call 815-758-8282.