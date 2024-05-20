Boys track and field: Daily Chronicle area qualifiers for IHSA state tournament

Individual qualifiers
|Name
|School
|Year
|Class
|Event(s)
|Seed time/distance
|Jackson Pfaff
|DeKalb
|Junior
|3A
|Pole vault
|4.16
|Jacob Barraza
|DeKalb
|Junior
|3A
|1,600, 3,200
|4:18.53, 9:41.29
|Braylen Anderson
|DeKalb
|Sophomore
|3A
|100, 200, 4x1, 4x2
|10.84, 22.05
|Rasheed Greer
|DeKalb
|Senior
|3A
|110 hurdles
|14.83
|Adam Allen
|DeKalb
|Junior
|3A
|110 hurdles
|15.11
|David Valkanov
|Kaneland
|Senior
|3A
|3,200
|9:14.15
|Evan Nosek
|Kaneland
|Junior
|3A
|3,200
|9:18.3
|Logan Ehlers
|Kaneland
|Senior
|3A
|Long jump
|6.86
|Freddy Hassan
|Kaneland
|Junior
|3A
|High jump
|1.9
|Brady Betustak
|Kaneland
|Senior
|3A
|Discus
|48.5
|Kyle Rogers
|Kaneland
|Junior
|3A
|Pole vault
|4.16
|Aidan Wyzard
|Sycamore
|Junior
|2A
|100, 4x1, 4x2, LJ
|10.82, 7.23
|Eli Crome
|Sycamore
|Senior
|2A
|400, 4x1, 4x4
|49.88
|Naif al Harby
|Sycamore
|Senior
|2A
|1,600
|4:28.86
|Corey Goff
|Sycamore
|Senior
|2A
|1,600
|4:30.27
|Dylan Weides
|Sycamore
|Junior
|2A
|Discus, 4x2
|44
|Braedon Shaner
|Sycamore
|Junior
|2A
|Pole vault
|4.33
|Burke Gautcher
|Sycamore
|Junior
|2A
|Long jump
|6.52
|Dylan Hodges
|Sycamore
|Junior
|2A
|TJ, 4x1, 4x2, 4x4
|13.21
|Terrell Marshall
|Genoa-Kingston
|Senior
|2A
|High jump
|1.9
|Isaac Willis
|Indian Creek
|Freshman
|1A
|Discus
|45.78
|Ben Parnow
|Indian Creek
|Senior
|1A
|Discus
|40.83
|Parker Murry
|Indian Creek
|Freshman
|1A
|High jump
|1.9
|Alex Casanas
|Hinckley-Big Rock
|Sophomore
|1A
|High jump
|1.85
Relays
|Event
|School
|Athletes
|Class
|Seed time
|4x100
|DeKalb
|Braylen Anderson
Cam Matthews
Isaiah Butler
Talen Tate
|3A
|42.04
|4x200
|DeKalb
|Braylen Anderson
Cam Matthews
Isaiah Butler
Talen Tate
|3A
|1:29.1
|4x400
|Kaneland
|Collin Reutimann
Eric Ramos
Tyler Rebacz
Gavin Smith
|3A
|3:26.73
|4x100
|Sycamore
|Burke Gautcher
Dylan Hodges
Eli Crome
Aidan Wyzard
|2A
|41.84
|4x200
|Sycamore
|Dylan Hodges
Colton Sharpness
Dylan Weides
Aidan Wyzard
|2A
|1:28.22
|4x400
|Sycamore
|Dylan Hodges
Eli Crome
Devin Karda
Matthew Rangel
|2A
|3:20.99
|4x800
|Sycamore
|Corey Goff
Naif al Harby
Devin Karda
Matthew Rangel
|2A
|8:05.04