May 20, 2024
Boys track and field: Daily Chronicle area qualifiers for IHSA state tournament

By Eddie Carifio
Sycamore’s Naif Al Harby runs his leg of the 4x800 meter relay Thursday, May 16, 2024, during the Class 2A boys track sectional at Sycamore High School.

Sycamore’s Naif Al Harby runs his leg of the 4x800 meter relay Thursday, May 16, 2024, during the Class 2A boys track sectional at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Individual qualifiers

NameSchoolYearClassEvent(s)Seed time/distance
Jackson PfaffDeKalbJunior3APole vault4.16
Jacob BarrazaDeKalbJunior3A1,600, 3,2004:18.53, 9:41.29
Braylen AndersonDeKalbSophomore3A100, 200, 4x1, 4x210.84, 22.05
Rasheed GreerDeKalbSenior3A110 hurdles14.83
Adam AllenDeKalbJunior3A110 hurdles15.11
David ValkanovKanelandSenior3A3,2009:14.15
Evan NosekKanelandJunior3A3,2009:18.3
Logan EhlersKanelandSenior3ALong jump6.86
Freddy HassanKanelandJunior3AHigh jump1.9
Brady BetustakKanelandSenior3ADiscus48.5
Kyle RogersKanelandJunior3APole vault4.16
Aidan WyzardSycamoreJunior2A100, 4x1, 4x2, LJ10.82, 7.23
Eli CromeSycamoreSenior2A400, 4x1, 4x449.88
Naif al HarbySycamoreSenior2A1,6004:28.86
Corey GoffSycamoreSenior2A1,6004:30.27
Dylan WeidesSycamoreJunior2ADiscus, 4x244
Braedon ShanerSycamoreJunior2APole vault4.33
Burke GautcherSycamoreJunior2ALong jump6.52
Dylan HodgesSycamoreJunior2ATJ, 4x1, 4x2, 4x413.21
Terrell MarshallGenoa-KingstonSenior2AHigh jump1.9
Isaac WillisIndian CreekFreshman1ADiscus45.78
Ben ParnowIndian CreekSenior1ADiscus40.83
Parker MurryIndian CreekFreshman1AHigh jump1.9
Alex CasanasHinckley-Big RockSophomore1AHigh jump1.85

Relays

EventSchoolAthletesClassSeed time
4x100DeKalbBraylen Anderson
Cam Matthews
Isaiah Butler
Talen Tate		3A42.04
4x200DeKalbBraylen Anderson
Cam Matthews
Isaiah Butler
Talen Tate		3A1:29.1
4x400KanelandCollin Reutimann
Eric Ramos
Tyler Rebacz
Gavin Smith		3A3:26.73
4x100SycamoreBurke Gautcher
Dylan Hodges
Eli Crome
Aidan Wyzard		2A41.84
4x200SycamoreDylan Hodges
Colton Sharpness
Dylan Weides
Aidan Wyzard		2A1:28.22
4x400SycamoreDylan Hodges
Eli Crome
Devin Karda
Matthew Rangel		2A3:20.99
4x800SycamoreCorey Goff
Naif al Harby
Devin Karda
Matthew Rangel		2A8:05.04
