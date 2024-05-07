Kyle Hartmann’s grand slam sparks comeback: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Sycamore 6, La Salle-Peru 5: At Sycamore, the Spartans trailed 5-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh Monday, but a Kyle Hartmann grand slam helped complete the comeback.

Hartmann’s homer made it 5-4, then Kyle Prebil reached on a one-out error. A double by Davis Collie scored Prebil to tie the score. Collie advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored when the throw from the catcher to third went into the outfield.

Neuqua Valley 10, DeKalb 4: At Naperville, three DeKalb errors led to six unearned runs in the DuPage Valley Conference loss.

Nik Nelson had a hit, a run and an RBI for the Barbs, who led 3-0 after 1½ innings.

Morris 8, Kaneland 4: At Maple Park, Zach Ramos had three hits and drove in two runs in the loss.

Morris led 8-0 after four innings. The Knights had two runners on and slugger Parker Violett at the plate in the bottom of the seventh, but never got closer than four.

Rockford Lutheran 4, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Rockford, the Cogs had two hits each from Nick Cantrell and Andy Swider and outhit the Crusaders 6-3 in the loss.

The Cogs had two on and one out in the top of the seventh with their Nos. 2 and 3 hitters up, but could not score.

Serena 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, the Royals committed six errors in the loss and were outhit 3-2.

Skyler Janeski struck out 11 in six innings, not allowing an earned run.

Earlville 5, Hiawatha 3: At Earlville, the Hawks dropped the Little Ten game.

Prep softball

Waubonsie Valley 3, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, Hazel Montavon had three hits in the loss.

Sydney Miles added two hits for the Barbs.

Kaneland 1, Rochelle 0: At Maple Park, the Knights needed only two hits for the win.

Bella Gradus pitched 6⅔ innings of one-hit ball, striking out eight and walking two.

Genoa-Kingston 21, Rockford Lutheran 13: At Rockford, the game was tied 10-10 after five innings before the Cogs’ bats exploded over the final two frames.

The Crusaders never scored more than three runs in an inning. Lizzie Davis was 3 for 4 with a home run, triple, three RBIs and four runs. Faith Thompson was 5 for 6 with two runs and two RBIs. Lizzie Provost and Reagan Tomlinson were each 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs. Willow McPeek drove in three runs and scored twice.

Aurora Central Catholic 20, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, Bella Klotz had a hit and an RBI in the loss.

Earlville 11, Hiawatha 1: At Earlville, the Hawks dropped the Little Ten Conference game.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 5, Streator 0: At Streator, Steven Chen and Reagan Ni picked up singles win.

Chen was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 1, and Ni won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2. At doubles, Liam Kerbel and Alex Jenkin came from behind for a 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 win at No. 1 doubles, and Jonathan Locascio and Joey Culotta won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Luke Curtis and John Riley were 6-1, 6-4 winners.

Boys track and field

Little Ten Conference Meet: At Waterman, Indian Creek claimed the conference title with 118 points.

Somonauk was second with 108 points, Newark third with 104 and Hicnkley-Big Rock fourth with 90.

Amir Brown was the conference champion in both hurdles races, finishing with personal records in the 110 (18.32) and the 300 (44.77).

Also for Indian Creek, Ben Parnow won the discus (39.55), Ryland Noble was first in the long jump (5.41), and Parker Murry won the triple jump (12.07).

Tyler Smith cleared a personal-best 1.85 meters in the high jump to win a title for the Royals.

Girls track and field

Little Ten Conference Meet: At Waterman, Indian Creek took second with 110 points, two points ahead of Hinckley-Big Rock.

For the Timberwolves, Makayla Bateman tossed the discus 24.3 meters, a new personal best, for a conference title. Reagan Gibson cleared 3.51 meters to win the pole vault.

For the Royals, Isabella Canzoneri finished the 1,600 in a season best 6:25.84 to with the conference title. Raven Wagner won the shot put with a toss of 8.66 meters.

Newark was league champs with 174 points.