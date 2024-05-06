‘Frame of Mind’ art exhibit runs through May 19 at Ellwood House

"Face the Fire" art piece created by Grace Paulson (Photo provided by the Ellwood House Museum )

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum announced the opening of its second annual “Frame of Mind” art exhibit.

The exhibit will be on display through May 19 in the museum’s Ellcourt House, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The exhibit features artwork created by DeKalb County students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The “Frame of Mind” initiative celebrates DeKalb County’s student artists.

The art pieces were submitted by DeKalb County teachers and selected by Kishwaukee Valley Art League and Jubilee Artisans members. Local businesses can rent the artwork for one year to display in their stores, lobbies and offices after the exhibit has concluded.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.