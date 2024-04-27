Ayla Baty-Gould homers twice for DeKalb: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday

Softball

DeKalb 17, Burlington Central 7: At DeKalb in the second annual Strike Out Cancer round robin, Ayla Baty-Gould hit two home runs in the win.

Sydney Myles and Izzy Aranda also homered for the Barbs.

Baty-Gould drove in five runs and scored three times as part of her three-hit performance, plus allowed six earned in six innings for the complete-game win. Maddy Myers had three hits, four runs and two RBIs for DeKalb. Hazel Montavon had two hits and four RBIs, while Aranda drove in three runs and scored twice.

Whitewater 20, DeKalb 8: At DeKalb in the final game of the Strike Out Cancer round robin, the Barbs (3-14) pounded out 11 hits in the five-inning loss.

Emma Hart and Hazel Montavon had three hits each, while Montavon scored three times and Hart twice. Ayla Baty-Gould added two hits, and Kayla Bruhn drove in two runs.

Sycamore 12-15, Rock Falls 2-10: At Sycamore, the Kairi Lantz had three home runs over the two games as the Spartans (17-2) rolled.

In Game 1, Both of Lantz’s hits were home runs. She drove in four and scored twice. Keera Trautvetter scored three times while Addie McLaughlin and Brighton Snodgrass had two hits each.

Addison Armstrong also drove in four runs and scored twice. Addison Dierschow allowed two earned run and struck out six in the three-hitter.

In Game 2, Lantz had three hits and drove in four runs. Ellison Hallahan added a home run and drove in two runs. Armstrong had four hits, three runs and three RBIs in the back-and-forth contest. Bella Jacobs added four hits and two runs, while Ema Durst and McLaughlin each had two of Sycamore’s 18 hits.

Sycamore scored six in the bottom of the third, but an eight-run fourth and two-run fifth put Rock Falls ahead 10-6. The Spartans (17-2) played nine in the bottom of the fifth.

Serena 14-15, Hiawatha 0-0: At Serena, the Hawks lost a pair of Little 10 Conference games.

Mia Siddall had one hit in each game, the only hits of the day for Hiawatha (3-10).

Baseball

Kaneland 7, Forreston 1: At Maple Park, Matt Brunscheen scattered four hits over six innings as the Knights picked up a nonconference win.

Brunscheen didn’t allow a walk, struck out five and the one run he allowed was unearned. He also walked twice.

Anthony Campise had two hits, two RBIs and scored for the Knights (13-6). Max Woodward homered, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored once.

Milledgeville 15, Hinckley-Big Rock 7: At Hinckley, Milledgeville scored in every inning and never trailed.

Martin Ledbetter tripled, homered, drove in a run, scored twice and walked twice for the Royals (11-7).

Marengo 15, Indian Creek 0: At Marengo, the Timberwolves (3-13) managed three hits in the four-inning loss.

Soccer

Sycamore 4, Dixon 1: At Dixon, Izzie Sergeti and Marin Gautcher each had a goal and an assist in the Spartans’ win.

Cortni Kruizenga and Peyton Wright also scored for the Spartans. Ty Clark also had an assist.

Boys track

Indian Creek invite: At Waterman, the hosts were fourth in the five-team meet with 82 points, ahead of Hinckley-Big Rock’s 45.

The Timberwolves had the top three finishers in the discus, with Isaac Willis going a personal best 40.83 meters for the win. Ben Parnow tossed a 40.5 to take second and Everett Willis was third with a 40.34, a PR.

Andrew Harper was second for the Royals in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in a personal best 11:13.67.

Girls track

Indian Creek invite: At Waterman, Hinckley-Big Rock was second in the six-team meet with 117 points while IC was fourth with 89 points in the meet won by Stillman Valley’s 151 points.

Isabella Canzoneri was second in both the 800 (personal best 2:49.16) and 1,600 (season best 6:36.6) for H-BR. Raven Wagner won the shot put with a toss of 8.88 meters and won the discus with a personal best throw of 28.02. Addison Marquardt won the high jump, clearing 1.52 meters.

Indian Creek won the 4x100 relay, with Sally Diaz, Isabella Turner, Ally Keilman and Riley Wilson finishing in 55.57. Diaz, Crystal Serriteno, Tori Fox and Amor Brown took second in the 4x400 in 5:02.59. Regan Gibson won the pole vault, clearing 3.35 meters. Turner went 9.46 to win the triple jump.