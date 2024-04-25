International Cultural Exchange Services names new local coordinator in Cortland

CORTLAND – The International Cultural Exchange Services, which helps foreign-exchange students connect with local families, recently welcomed April Fullerton as its new local coordinator.

Fullerton will work with international high school students and host families in Cortland and the surrounding area, according to a news release.

Fullerton is seeking host families for the 2024 school year.

Exchange students will live as part of the host family. Students can participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores. The students have their own medical insurance and money for personal expenses. Host families provide students room and board and parental guidance.

Fullerton will be available to answer questions, give advice and provide students and host families general support.

The ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting peace through increased international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experience.

For information, email afullerton@icesusa.org.