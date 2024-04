The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Pizza Hut's third anniversary (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Pizza Hut’s third anniversary and welcomed it to the Chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the anniversary and joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting April 4.

Pizza Hut, 701 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, is a pizza restaurant that serves the essentials with a little side of flare.

For information, call 815-981-4449 or visit pizzahut.com.