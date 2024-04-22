April 22, 2024
DeKalb County property transfers: March 8-14, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

DeKalb County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Maia Cortland Farm LLC to Heiser Snow Holdings LLC, Farmland at Illinois Route 38, Loves Road, Cortland, $1,497,580.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Matthew Oltmann and Cara Federman, Residence at 918 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $297,660.

Worthington Properties Ltd. to Josue E. Vega, Residence at 215 S. Llanos St., Cortland, $260,000.

Colton C. Mueller to Peter Bomba, Residence at 1016 Spruce St., Sandwich, $23

Judy Dreska to Don Montgomery, Farmland at Mowers Road, Kirkland, $587,500.

Don Montgomery to Judy Dreska, Farmland at McQueen Road, Kirkland, $470,000.

Green Ridge Associates LLC to NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes, Lot at 702 Wilson St. / N. Linden St., Waterman, $20,600.

Green Ridge Associates LLC to NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes, Lot at 810 Kennedy St., Waterman, $21,218.

Theerese M. Lorenz to Charles Whon Chung, Residence at 35531 Myelle Road, Kingston, $395,000.

Ryan Fox By Attorney to Joel Rendon, Residence at 527 Ball Ave., DeKalb, $195,000.

Thomas J. Houlahan and Carol Sacco to Waterman Café LLC, Commercial at 208 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman, $135,000.

Janet P. Kitterle Trust Trustee to Gustave Frederick Gerhardt, Residence at 1029 Berkshire Court, Sycamore, $390,000.

Chicago Tilte Land Trust Company Trustee Trust 10530 to Bradford M. and Doris M. Grimes, Residence at 18648 Melms Road (Westerly 770 feet of farm land), Genoa, $322,000.

Theodore G. and Kristi Ann Weydert to Karl V. Faivre, Farmland at Chase Road, DeKalb, $688,000.

James I. and Janet L. Gibson to Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trust 31983, Residence at 1024 E. Locust St., DeKalb, $135,000.

Bonnie L. Hodges-Beck Trustee Trust to Daniel Smith, Residence at 415 S. 11th St., DeKalb, $177,000.

Della L. Bend Trust Trustee to Ronald R. and Paula A. Bend, Farmland at Johnson Road, Shabbona, $180,000.

June A. Pope Dec’d By Executor Donald Niemann to Paul Dettman, Residence at 715 Cedar St., Sandwich, $164,000.

Brian and Janet Paulson to Five Elements Farm LLC, Land at 15015 Lynch Road / Perry Road, DeKalb, $2,087,625.

Shade Tree Farms LLC to 7175 State Route 64 LLC, Farmland at 7175 State Route 64, Clare, $560,000.

Victor Alan and Annamae Michael to Jennifer Dolores Marriott, Residence at 730 Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, $304,000.

Janesville, Wisconsin, to Alexander T. Roach, Residence at 401 E. Kelsey St., Malta, $199,900.

Lilia N. Calderon By Sheriff & Branch Banking & Trust Company to Norman Adshade, Residence at 507 Georjean Court, Sycamore, $130,000.

