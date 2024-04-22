DeKalb County property transfers: March 8-14, 2024

Maia Cortland Farm LLC to Heiser Snow Holdings LLC, Farmland at Illinois Route 38, Loves Road, Cortland, $1,497,580.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Matthew Oltmann and Cara Federman, Residence at 918 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $297,660.

Worthington Properties Ltd. to Josue E. Vega, Residence at 215 S. Llanos St., Cortland, $260,000.

Colton C. Mueller to Peter Bomba, Residence at 1016 Spruce St., Sandwich, $23

Judy Dreska to Don Montgomery, Farmland at Mowers Road, Kirkland, $587,500.

Don Montgomery to Judy Dreska, Farmland at McQueen Road, Kirkland, $470,000.

Green Ridge Associates LLC to NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes, Lot at 702 Wilson St. / N. Linden St., Waterman, $20,600.

Green Ridge Associates LLC to NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes, Lot at 810 Kennedy St., Waterman, $21,218.

Theerese M. Lorenz to Charles Whon Chung, Residence at 35531 Myelle Road, Kingston, $395,000.

Ryan Fox By Attorney to Joel Rendon, Residence at 527 Ball Ave., DeKalb, $195,000.

Thomas J. Houlahan and Carol Sacco to Waterman Café LLC, Commercial at 208 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman, $135,000.

Janet P. Kitterle Trust Trustee to Gustave Frederick Gerhardt, Residence at 1029 Berkshire Court, Sycamore, $390,000.

Chicago Tilte Land Trust Company Trustee Trust 10530 to Bradford M. and Doris M. Grimes, Residence at 18648 Melms Road (Westerly 770 feet of farm land), Genoa, $322,000.

Theodore G. and Kristi Ann Weydert to Karl V. Faivre, Farmland at Chase Road, DeKalb, $688,000.

James I. and Janet L. Gibson to Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trust 31983, Residence at 1024 E. Locust St., DeKalb, $135,000.

Bonnie L. Hodges-Beck Trustee Trust to Daniel Smith, Residence at 415 S. 11th St., DeKalb, $177,000.

Della L. Bend Trust Trustee to Ronald R. and Paula A. Bend, Farmland at Johnson Road, Shabbona, $180,000.

June A. Pope Dec’d By Executor Donald Niemann to Paul Dettman, Residence at 715 Cedar St., Sandwich, $164,000.

Brian and Janet Paulson to Five Elements Farm LLC, Land at 15015 Lynch Road / Perry Road, DeKalb, $2,087,625.

Shade Tree Farms LLC to 7175 State Route 64 LLC, Farmland at 7175 State Route 64, Clare, $560,000.

Victor Alan and Annamae Michael to Jennifer Dolores Marriott, Residence at 730 Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, $304,000.

Janesville, Wisconsin, to Alexander T. Roach, Residence at 401 E. Kelsey St., Malta, $199,900.

Murelle P. Behrens to Alexander T. Roach, Residence at 401 E. Kelsey St., Malta, $199,900.

Lilia N. Calderon By Sheriff & Branch Banking & Trust Company to Norman Adshade, Residence at 507 Georjean Court, Sycamore, $130,000.