DeKalb crews extinguish electrical fire in NIU dorm

Northern Illinois University, NIU, Stevenson Towers dorms in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – DeKalb firefighters responded to an electrical fire in the basement of a Northern Illinois University dormitory on Friday, authorities said.

Crews were called to Stevenson Towers at 420 Stadium Dr. West around 12:15 p.m. Friday for reports of smoke in the building, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the building, no flames or smoke were showing from the outside of the building and an evacuation already was in progress.

No injuries were reported during the incident, according to the news release.

When firefighters entered the dormitory, they saw smoke in the lobby and basement. Reports from NIU maintenance staff said there also was smoke in the basement maintenance room, according to the news release.

Crews discovered fire in the electrical box in the basement, that had spread to a plastic work cart nearby, according to the release.

The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for about two hours.

Emergency personnel from Sycamore, Cortland, Maple Park, Genoa-Kingston and NIU assisted in the response, according to the release.