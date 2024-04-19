Montavon: Opportunity House fosters creativity, education, inclusion in public art show, open house

Opportunity House invites you to its annual Learning for Life Art Show and Open House on April 27!

For the past decade, Opportunity House and its continuing education program, Learning for Life, has held a public Art Show each spring featuring artwork from our talented students and staff. This year, we will be showcasing additional programs offered to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

Created in 2009 in partnership with Kishwaukee College, Learning for Life mirrors a traditional college program, as it allows students to work towards a specific goal while offering elective classes based on students’ unique skills and interests. In this program, students learn skills for independent living, accessing the community and building meaningful relationships.

Learning for Life has three different levels, and students earn credits to complete each level. Class topics include fine arts, health and wellness, math, technology, science, social studies and more. Elective classes feature soft skill topics like advocacy, community safety, emotions and friendships.

A graduation ceremony is held each year at Kishwaukee College to celebrate the students’ accomplishments. To date, more than 70 students have completed at least one level of the program.

The arts play a vital role in the Learning for Life program. Classes in visual arts like painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, fiber arts and art history have been offered throughout the years. Elements of art, music and culture are often weaved into classes as well.

Our annual Art Show showcases the wonderful artwork of our students. This year, we are also showcasing artwork from Recreation, Special Olympics, Community Supports and Vocational Support Services.

Please join us at the Art Show and Open House from 4 to 6 p.m. April 27. For more information, please visit our website at ohinc.org, call us at 815-895-5108, or stop by our main building located at 357 N. California St., Sycamore. We look forward to seeing you there!

Learning for Life, Recreation, and Special Olympics help Opportunity House fulfill its mission and meet the community’s needs. Without the support of fundraisers like Give DeKalb County, these outstanding programs would not be possible. Give DeKalb County will be held on May 2, and we appreciate the ongoing support.

• Brooke Montavon is the education and development coordinator for Opportunity House.