DeKalb driver suffers serious injuries after car collides with tree

DeKALB – A DeKalb resident suffered serious injuries Friday after the car they were driving collided head-on with a tree in DeKalb Township, authorities said.

The 44-year-old was driving west around 10:30 a.m. on Rich Road in a blue 2012 Ford Fusion, just west of Nelson Road, when the car went off the road on the right side, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver “over corrected” and the car went off the road on the left side, where the vehicle’s front end collided with a tree, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department took the driver to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with serious injuries, authorities said.

The driver, who was cited by deputies for improper lane use, was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.