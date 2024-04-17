DeKalb Chamber plans to put on Local Showcase and Job Fair

Lille Heffner, 14, from DeKalb, and her mom Jenny Cook fill out applications during the job fair sponsored by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and the DeKalb Park District in this Shaw Local file photo May 25, 2021. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – More than 70 local businesses and nonprofits are expected to be highlighted later this month as part of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Local Showcase and Job Fair.

The annual event – which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. April 25 at the DeKalb Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb – aims to serve as a one-stop shop for people to get information and meet with potential employers.

“This is the third year that we’re having a local showcase and job fair at the DeKalb Sports and Recreation Center, and it is free to attend,” said Virginia Filicetti, the Chamber’s marketing and events manager. “It is welcome to everyone. There is free parking. There is no fee to be admitted into the event. … It’s very easy to get to.”

The event will operate similar to years past, but there will be a lot of different vendors on hand as well, Filicetti said.

“It’s a great chance to meet over 70 local businesses and nonprofits that are handing out information, giveaways and then, of course, seeking any open job positions that they have,” Filicetti said. “It’s a really easy event to meet a lot of organizations all at one time.”

Filicetti said the Chamber is doing its part to ensure that job seekers can clearly identify the local businesses and nonprofits that are hiring.

“We make sure that is clearly marked on their booth,” she said. “If someone is coming just to look for jobs, they know what vendors are seeking job seekers. So we make it very easy for our attendees to know who to visit among all the vendors that we have.”

There will be booths split between two gyms, which Filicetti said goes to show people how much the event will have to offer.

“There’s something always around the corner, which is kind of cool,” she said.

Filicetti encourages local businesses and nonprofits to sign up for a booth at the event if they have not already.

“It’s great for residents to come to the event, but on the flip side, it’s even better for businesses and nonprofits to get a booth at the event because they get to meet potential clients, potential customers, and see who is in the community and who might want their resources or need their resources and new customers, they can sell their products to,” she said. “It goes both ways. It’s a win-win.”