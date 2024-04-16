Johnson: Egg-citing spring, summer events kick off with Egg-apalooza on April 27

With the weather warming up and the color of green starting to reappear everywhere, we can’t help but be excited about upcoming spring and summer Kishwaukee Valley Wanderer events.

The Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers are a group of community members who came together and formed a nonprofit that promotes fun, fitness, family and friendship. They host several different events in Genoa such as Egg-apalooza, the Poker Walk, Kayak and Canoe the Kish and VolksFest Weekend. The Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers raise funds and pour them right back into the community to help other nonprofits raise money to promote their missions.

Krissy Johnson is the executive director of the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Krissy Johnson)

The first event coming up on April 27 is Egg-apalooza! This year KVW is excited to welcome back Egg-apalooza The Genoa Area Challenging Spring Egg Hunt. Last year the event was such a success that this year they will be making it bigger and better!

Egg-apalooza will take place at Carroll Memorial Park located on the corner of Madison Street and Park Avenue in Genoa right along the scenic Kishwaukee River. The Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers will hide over 250 plastic eggs. Each egg has a number inside that attaches to an amazing business- and community member-donated prizes. The eggs will be hidden throughout Carroll Park and the surrounding trails and into the prairie project. Maps for the hunt will be available at the Carroll Park pavilion beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27. Some of the prizes include a kayak, a solo stove, local gift cards, a youth 12V Ride on Toyota Tundra and more! Prizes range from children’s items to adult. You never know what prize your egg contains, but have no fear there’s a swap table if you get something you won’t be able to use.

Along with the challenging egg hunt, there will be other family fun things to do. The Genoa Kingston Fire Protection District will be at Carroll Memorial Park with touch-a-truck. We will have face painting, bounce houses and yard games, such as Connect Four and bags to enjoy. All of the activities throughout the day are free! Food will be available for purchase from Rosati’s and Keep it Poppin’.

Egg-apalooza will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the last egg is found. The family fun events will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. It is sure to be an egg-citing day!

The Poker Walk will take place on May 25 and is a family fun walk that takes place in downtown Genoa. The 1K Poker Walk begins any time you want between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Head over to the Genoa Veterans Home and grab your map. Then enjoy a leisurely stroll through Genoa, stopping to take selfies along the way. Once you are done with your walk, head back to the Veterans Home and get your seven-card stud hand to win fun VolksFest prizes. The walk ends at 2 p.m.

Kayak and Canoe the Kish is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, and is a great way to get out and see the beauty the south branch of the Kishwaukee River has to offer. Bring your vessel to Carroll Memorial Park between 9 a.m. and noon and then drive your car to Kingston Park. We will transport you back to your watercraft to head down the river. Fun fact: The Kishwaukee River flows north. Once you complete your travel down the river, you will end at the Kingston Park where brats and beverages will be served. This is another completely free event; no money is needed for anything.

As summer ends and fall begins, the Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers host the three-day VolksFest. Genoa’s VolksFest is a weekend-long festival for the people! Everything will take place at the beautiful Carroll Memorial Park along the Kishwaukee River under the Big Top in Genoa the weekend of Sept. 6, 7 and 8.

It will include something for everyone! Friday starts with Dom Alfredo’s Rumble on the River, Lucha Libra Wrestling. Saturday morning is the Volksmarch, “people’s march” in German. Saturday continues with the local Craft Beer and Wine Festival. Craft beer brewers and wineries from within 60 miles of Genoa will showcase their best offerings under the Big Top tent at Carroll Memorial Park. The weekend rounds out on Sunday, Sept. 8, with the Boy Scout Burrito Breakfast and Ducky Day’s Fun Fair the Great Genoa Duck Race! More information about VolksFest weekend will come out in June.

To find out more about the Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers events or to join them as a volunteer, please go to their Facebook page at facebook.com/KVWanderers or contact the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-784-2212.

We hope to see you on April 27 for Egg-apalooza!