DeKalb County Sheriff: Thank you to community for outpouring of support for Deputy Musil

Editor’s note: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil, 35, mother of three and a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, was killed in a March 28 traffic crash while on duty.

To the DeKalb County community:

I wanted to send a heartfelt thank you to the DeKalb County community for their outpouring of support over the last two weeks due to the tragic death of Deputy Christina Musil.

The genuine sense of humanity that was demonstrated by all of you is greatly appreciated whether it was a phone call, letter, card, flowers or food.

Your compassion was both seen and felt during the funeral and procession when the streets were lined with community supporters who showed the utmost honor and respect to Deputy Musil, her service and her sacrifice.

The Sheriff’s Office will always mourn the loss of Christina and we will always be here to support her family. Your encouragement gives us the needed strength to continue our mission of service to the citizens of this county.

With sincere gratitude,

Sheriff Andy Sullivan