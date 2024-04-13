CASA DeKalb County spring volunteer training sessions begin May 8 in Sycamore

DeKALB – CASA DeKalb County will host spring advocate training sessions for volunteer advocates.

The training sessions will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. May 8 through June 12 at CASA’s Sycamore office, 308 W. State St.

CASA advocates are trained community members appointed to one family at a time as a child’s advocate during their court process. Volunteers do not need any education or specific training to apply.

A volunteer informational session will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. April 10 via Zoom. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit casadekalb.org/volunteer-info/.

CASA assists children who because of parental of guardian abuse or neglect are involved with the DeKalb County juvenile court.

CASA advocates visit case children and talk to people involved in the child’s life to gather information about the child and their family. Advocates also make recommendations on behalf of the child’s best interests to the court.

For information, visit casadekalb.org/volunteer-info or call 815-895-2052.