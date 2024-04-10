Two babies born during solar eclipse at DeKalb hospital

Parents Ulises (right) and Alexandra welcomed their baby boy at 7:29 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024, the day of the solar eclipse at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. Hospital nurses gifted the parents with a special eclipse onsie to mark the occasion. (Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine)

DeKALB – Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital staff helped mark the birth of two special babies this week: Each was born on Monday, the day of the solar eclipse, and the families were gifted with a commemorative onesie to mark the occasion.

Kishwaukee Hospital nurses gifted the parents of the two newborns, one boy and one girl, with a special onesie that said “My first solar eclipse,” according to a news release from Northwestern Medicine.

Arlinuelia’s daughter Leslie arrived at 11:49 a.m. Monday at 6 lb, 9 oz and 19 inches long, according to the news release. Mom and dad were excited their first daughter was born on the day of the eclipse. Mom Arlinuelia’s contractions began on Sunday but stopped before Leslie was born on Monday. The baby girl’s dad told hospital staff he had a feeling early on that Leslie would arrive on the day of the eclipse, according to the news release.

Meanwhile, parents Ulises and Alexandra welcomed their baby boy at 7:29 a.m. Monday at 6 lb, 7 oz and 19 inches long, according to the news release.

The parents haven’t yet picked a name for their son, but told hospital staff the birth was made special because of the eclipse, and they’re excited for him to join his older sister who’s 11 months older, according to the release.