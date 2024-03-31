Sycamore baseball beats Boylan: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, March 30

BASEBALL

Sycamore 12, Boylan 3: At Rockford, Tyler Townsend and Will Klumpp both homered as the Spartans (4-0) defeated the Titans in their nonconference game.

Townsend knocked in three runs, while Klumpp drove in two. Matthew Rosado was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, and Davis Collie was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI.

Rosado got the win with six innings, six hits and two strikeouts.

Dakota 20, Hinckley-Big Rock 6: At Hinckley, McKinley Shelton and Saje Beane both drove in two runs as the Royals (2-3) lost to the Indians in a nonconference game.

Jacob Orin was 3 for 3 with two runs for the Royals.

SOFTBALL

Sycamore 28, Indian Creek 0: At Indian Creek, Ellison Hallahan was 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs as the Spartans (5-0) rolled past the Timberwolves (2-3).

Brighton Snodgrass and Faith Heil also homered for the Spartans. Snodgrass was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Heil had two RBIs, and Addison Armstrong was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Snodgrass struck out eight and allowed two hits.