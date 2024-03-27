DeKalb High School inducts National Honor Society members

DeKALB – DeKalb High School this month inducted 76 students into its chapter of the National Honor Society, according to a news release.

The students were inducted during a ceremony March 6 in the DeKalb High School auditorium, 501 W. Dresser Road.

The inductees submitted written applications to the NHS. The applications featured the students’ experiences.

Students must maintain a GPA higher than 3.5 and demonstrate service, leadership and character to be considered. The inductees will be expected to complete more than 20 community service hours per school year.

The DeKalb High School National Honors Society inductees are Kailly Abbott, Jack Ager, Anaya Aguilar Decleene, Giuliana Alvarez, Brenda Aquino, Aja Aspinwall, Mustafa Awadelsayed, Krystal Baggett, Grace Basnet, Bailey Bathje, Drew Beckett, Ruari Bengford Breneisen, Simone Bertrand, Mia Biesiadecki, Lucas Boyer, Alisha Cambari Saka, Eduardo Castro, Cailey Cheney, Matthew Clayton, Ana and Alex Cuevas, Ciara Dunham, Lindamarie Ebner, Mariel Espinosa, Rachael Feldacker, Varvara Filina, William Fontana, Raheeg Gabir, Emily Gonzalez Fernandez, Matteo Graham, Madison Hallaron, Sara Hamilton, Logan Heffernan, Hailey Hoffman, Peter Hoppenworth, Zoe Hulmes, Hudson Ikens, Alexus James, John Kafka, Carly Kammes, Jonah Keck, Lukas Keller, Sean Kolkebeck, Aidan Lange, Rylan Lottes, Katharina Lucas, Ivan Martinez Diaz, Rebecca McGee, Kelsey McGraw, Stryder McIntosh, Connor McPartlin, Jackson McPartlin, Hannah Mekjian, Hazel Montavon, Natalie Morken, Maurice Mullen, Fnu Nashra, Marisol Nunez, Ximena Perez, Taryn Prater, Natalia Rivera-Munoz, Alma Rodriguez, Piper Schiola-Williams, Madison Schmittle, Ashley Siener, Aubri Smith, Kevin Sullivan, Caileen Szostak, Christopher Thunder, Matthew Tuszynski, Charlie Vander Bleek, Parker Vanden Berg, Tyler Vilet, Cooper Warren, Ian Wickens Walther, Jenna Zimmerman and Lana Zimmerman.

The National Honor Society is one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students.