Three locals crowned champions at Illinois Top Times Classic: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday

Boys and girls track and field

Illinois Top Times State Indoor Classic: At Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center in Bloomington, Sycamore junior Aidan Wyzard, Kaneland senior David Valkanov and DeKalb sophomore Braylen Anderson were each crowned state champions at the premiere indoor track and field event.

Wyzard captured the Class 2A long jump title with a mark of 7.07 meters; Valkanov finished first in the Class 3A 3,200 meters with a time of 9:10.89; and Anderson won the Class 3A 200 meters in 22.4 seconds.

In Class 2A girls, Sandwich sophomore Sundara Weber had a big day with a pair of top-three finishes. She was runner-up in the 1,600 meters in 5:05.31 and third in the 3,200 in 10:44.05.

In Class 2A boys, Sycamore’s Braedon Shaner was runner-up in the pole vault at 4.55 meters. Teammate Liam Harris (4.10 meters) was sixth.

Sycamore’s Dylan Hodges, Eli Crome, Devin Karda and Matthew Rangel were second in the 4x400 relay in 3:31.0.

Hodges, Wyzard, Crome and Colton Sharpness took fourth in the 4x200 in 1:33.62. Hodges also finished 12th in the triple jump (12.38 meters).

Sycamore’s 4x800 relay of Karda, Naif Al Harby, Corey Goff and Rangel took 11th with a time of 8:18.02.

In Class 2A girls, Genoa-Kingston freshman Natasha Bianchi was 20th in the 200 meters in 27.55.

In Class 3A girls, DeKalb senior Joscelyn Dieckman, a Wisconsin commit, finished second in the pole vault (3.75 meters).

Kaneland’s Cora Heller was 10th in the pole vault (3.30 meters).

In Class 3A boys, Kaneland junior Evan Nosek took runner-up in the 1,600 meters in 4:21.20.

DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza was third in the 1,600 meters (4:22.23) and teammate Adam Allen was 22nd in the 60 hurdles (9.84).

Softball

Morris 10, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Jacksonville, Olivia Vasak and Lily Provost each tallied two hits in a loss for the Cogs.

Elizabeth Davis drove in the lone run for G-K.

Genoa-Kingston 10, Prairie Central 6: At Jacksonville, the Cogs (4-2) scored four runs in the top of the first inning to beat the Hawks and finish 1-1 on the day.

Vasak drove in three runs and Reagan Tomlinson had two RBIs. Emily Trzynka was 2 for 3 with two triples and three runs, and Kiearah Mitchell, Davis, Provost and Faith Thompson each drove in a run.

Mitchell earned the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits in five innings. She struck out six and walked one.

Baseball

Seymour 11, Genoa-Kingston 0 (5 inn.): At Jacksonville, the Cogs were held to one hit in a loss to the Indians.

St. Bede 6, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Jacksonville, the Cogs (0-7) dropped their second game of the day to the Bruins, who scored four runs in the top of the first.

Gavin Havener was 3 for 3 with an RBI for G-K, and Jack Peterson and Nathan Kleba both had two hits. Andy Swider tossed four innings of relief, allowing a run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.