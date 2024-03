The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Green Light Driving School with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Green Light Driving School to its membership.

Chamber staff, community members and board members celebrated Green Light Driving School joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday.

Green Light Driving School, 610 Plaza Drive, Suite 2, Sycamore, provides the highest level of driver’s education with an emphasis on instruction, commitment and safety to ensure safe roads and highways.

For information, visit greenlightdriving.com.