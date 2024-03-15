DeKalb County Enterprise Zone expansion not a done deal

Mark Williams, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, talked to the DeKalb County Board Committee of the Whole on March 13, 2024, about expanding the DeKalb County Enterprise Zone by adding 794 acres of land south of the ChicagoWest Business Center in DeKalb. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – The head of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation said at the March 4 County Board committee meeting that the expansion of the DeKalb County Enterprise Zone is not yet a done deal.

The Sycamore City Council joined the city of DeKalb in approving a plan to add almost 800 more acres to a special area known as the DeKalb County Enterprise Zone meant for economic development.

DeKalb County, like Sycamore and DeKalb, is one of seven government agencies needed to sign off on the plan, which also requires approval from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Activity.

Mark Williams, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, said the expansion is not yet guaranteed.

“It’s important to know [that] approving this is not a done deal,” Williams said. “It still needs to have all of the units of government approve it, the application has to be put together and submitted to the state, the state has to approve it. And then, once it’s approved and certified it has to be sent and recorded at the county. Those are the steps,” Williams said.

Modifying the existing landlines for the Enterprise Zone requires approval from all government entities named in the agreement, including DeKalb County, Cortland, DeKalb, Genoa, Sandwich, Sycamore and Waterman.

The Enterprise Zone offers, among other things, land for commercial use and possible tax incentives should companies put down roots, according to the economic development corporation.

If approved, the expansion would add 14 parcels to the Enterprise Zone, totaling more than 790 acres. The Enterprise Zone is just more than 13 square miles, and would grow to about 15 square miles if the 790 acres are added, Williams said.

A state statute limits the Enterprise Zone to 20 square miles. That total was 15 miles when the zone was created, however.

“The Enterprise Zone is one of the ways that we participate in economic development efforts of the county,” DeKalb County Board member Tim Bagby said. “I’m glad we got to have five more acres I just don’t want to ever run out. I’m accusing anybody of anything, or anything like that. So, I think it’s one of the ways we’ve been able to have some skin in the game in terms of economic development.”

The measure was expected to go before the full DeKalb County Board at its next regular meeting set for Wednesday night at the Gathertorium in the Legislative Center, 200 N. Main St., Sycamore.

DeKalb County Administer Brian Gregory said DeKalb County was a key driver in establishing the enterprise zone.

“And our enterprise zone has been a key factor in attracting development within DeKalb, all of DeKalb County – most notably what you see down by the tollway in DeKalb, those large scale projects. The Enterprise Zone really leveled the competitive playing field as DeKalb and DeKalb County was competing against other communities,” Gregory said.