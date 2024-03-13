Biggest primary race in state runs through DeKalb County

Voting booths sit idle at the polling place in Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb on Election Day Tuesday in this April 4, 2023, Shaw Local file photo. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

SYCAMORE – Voters in DeKalb County, depending on where they live, will help decide the results of six different contested primary races for state and federal offices in the March 19 primary election.

DeKalb County Clerk Tasha Sims said her office is ready for election, and knows one of the most contested races in the state could be decided by DeKalb voters.

“Obviously the big race in our county, and actually surprisingly in the entire state of Illinois, is the Illinois House 76th District,” Sims said. “There is a primary on both the Democratic primary ballot and the Republican primary ballot.”

Democrats Cohen Barnes, Amy “Murri” Briel and Carolyn “Morris” Zasada are all vying be replace state Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, who decided he would not seek reelection in the 76th District in 2024. Republicans Liz Bishop and Crystal Loughran are running for the Republican Party nomination for the Illinois House of Representatives seat.

The race for the 76th House District is the only race in the state with a contested primary in both parties.

As of Tuesday morning, 1,032 individuals have cast a vote at early voting sites in DeKalb Count: 671 in the Gathertorium at the Legislative Center, 200 N. Main St., Sycamore; 199 in the DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb; 53 in the Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston; 33 in Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center, Gallery Lounge, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb; and 76 in the Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich.

The Illinois 76th District encompasses the city of DeKalb, and runs south along Illinois Route 23, so the primaries will impact DeKalb voters more than others in the county. Voters living in southwest DeKalb County may have a different primary race to decide, however.

In August, state Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, said he would not seek a third term. Now, Li Arellano Jr., Chris Bishop and Tim Yager are the three candidates vying for the 37th Senate District Republican nomination in the March 19 primary election. The 37th District covers parts of DeKalb, Henry, Bureau, La Salle and Lee counties.

Two primaries pertaining two federal offices will be on the ballot for some DeKalb County voters.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, a Democrat from Illinois’ 11th Congressional District, is being challenged by Qasim Rashid for the Democratic nomination for the federal office in the March 19 primary election, three Republican candidates – Susan Hathaway-Altman of Geneva, Jerry Evans of Warrenville and Kent Mercado of Bartlett – will compete for their party’s nomination for the seat.

Kystal Dorey, Charlie Kim and James Marter, all Republicans, are campaigning for the Republican party nomination for the Illinois 14th Congressional District’s seat in Congress. Incumbent, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Democrat serving Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, has not been challenged in the primary election, however.

As of Tuesday, DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has sent 2,151 vote-by-mail ballots, and received 1,166 completed ballots.

“To give you a little bit of perspective on that, our permit vote-by-mail is usually about 4,200. So about half the people have decided to pull a primary ballot and vote-by-mail,” Sims said.

Sims said 331 election judges will man polling places for 69 different DeKalb County precincts.

Fourteen of the 24 seats on the DeKalb County Board will be up for election in the Nov. 8 General Election, and two of those seats have contested Republican primaries. Tim Hughes and Lawrence West are competing for the Republican Party’s District 1 nomination, and Phyllis Brown and Jerry Osland are seeking the partying nomination for District 11.

Sims said those are all of the primaries on a ballot in DeKalb County on March 19.

“Yeah, that is it. There are certainly, you know, portions of the county that they may feel, and understandably, that they don’t have too much on their ballot to vote for,” Sims said. “I always encourage people to vote, exercise their civic duty and their right. I also do know, personally as well, there are a lot of people that sit out primaries for the full fact, that here in Illinois you do have to pick which party ballot you would like to vote on. And there are people that just do not care to do that, or have that choice public.”

In the 2020 primary election – the last held during a presidential election cycle – Sims said DeKalb County had a voter turn out rate of about 25%. She expects a similar turn out rate on March 19, but she said some of the excitement may have dwindled with Nikki Haley suspending her campaign for the Republican nomination for President on March 6.

A presidential race can often encourage more voters to the polls.

“We planned out that we would have a larger turnout in the primary and we’re ready for one if it does come. Understandably Illinois is a little later than some of the primaries such as Super Tuesday last week, and as candidates have dropped off the ballot there’s, there’s not as much, I think, excitement going into it, but I still hope people will come out and vote,” Sims said.

How do I find my polling place?

Your polling place is determined by your precinct number and listed on your voter registration card, which you should have received in the mail. You also can check your local county board of elections office at www.dekalb.il.clerkserve.com.

Can I request a mail-in ballot for the April 4 consolidated election?

Yes. The last day the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office can accept a request for a mail ballot for April’s election is March 14th.

Where can I register to vote on election day?

DeKalb County residents who are not currently registered to vote or who have changed their name and/or address within the county may register and vote on election day. They are encouraged to visit the Election Day Registration Center at the DeKalb County Administration Building or the polling place that accommodates the voter’s address so it can be done.

If already registered to vote at your current address, you are advised to vote at your designated polling place only.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

Unsure? Double check at ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.aspx.