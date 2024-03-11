Rep. Keicher proposes bill to combat human trafficking, support victim recovery

State rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, speaks at a podium Thursday, March 7, 2024, flanked by representatives Brad Stephens (left), Nicole La Ha (center) and Jennifer Sanalitro (right) to introduce a package of legislation to combat human trafficking and support victims. (Photo provided by Joel Sikes)

State Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) recently introduced proposed legislation meant to combat human trafficking and support victims in their recovery.

Keicher this month was joined by fellow representatives Nicole La Ha (R-Homer Glen), Jennifer Sanalitro (R-Hanover Park) and Brad Stephens (R-Rosemont) to introduce the bill.

“Human trafficking and exploitation are much more pervasive problems than many of us realize, and it can happen in any community regardless of size or location,” said Keicher in a March 7 news release. “This often-overlooked form of modern-day slavery affects people of all ages and races, regardless of gender, and despite some recent progress, our state is failing when it comes to preventing these horrific crimes and helping victims heal.”

Keicher’s role in the proposed legislation, dubbed House Bill House Bill 5465, was informed by personal loss, according to his office: He had a family member who was abused as a child and died due to lack of recovery resources, according to a news release.

“This legislation builds on a law we passed last year by creating an easier process for child victims of sex trafficking to have their juvenile records expunged or sealed as a result of any criminal acts they were forced to take part in while being abused. One of the first steps in helping someone heal after immense trauma like sexual abuse is ensuring their past doesn’t follow them around, and I believe this legislation is an important component of helping victims heal,” Keicher said in a news release.

According to Illinois’ Report Card on Child & Youth Sex Trafficking, as compiled by Share Hope International, an organization that tracks and promotes legislative action to address child sex trafficking, Illinois scored an F for the state’s current laws to address trafficking.

In addition to HB 5465, which builds on Public Act 103-35, the legislation proposed today includes:

House Bill 5466, introduced by La Ha, removes the defense of mistaken age for the offense of patronizing a minor engaged in prostitution.

House Bill 5467, also from La Ha, removes the statute of limitations for prosecutions of involuntary servitude, involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, or trafficking in persons and related offenses when the victim is under 18 years of age at the time of the offense.

House Bill 5134 from La Ha requires those convicted of trafficking in persons, involuntary servitude, and involuntary sexual servitude of a minor to register as a sex offender.

House Bill 5468, introduced by Sanalitro, creates a defense for victims of human trafficking who commit a crime because of being trafficked. The law requires the persons who are harmed to prove they are victims of human trafficking.

House Bill 5469, also from Sanalito, creates the Human Trafficking Order of Protection Act. This Act allows victims of human trafficking to obtain orders of protection against their traffickers.

House Bill 5470, introduced by Stephens, adds additional language – “patronize” – to involuntary sexual servitude of a minor to ensure buyers are held accountable as sex trafficking offenders.

The representatives also encouraged public use of the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 888-373-7888 to report any suspected trafficking taking place in their communities.

Rep. Keicher serves the 70th District, which includes portions of DeKalb, Kane, and McHenry counties.