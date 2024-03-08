DeKalb County Crime Stoppers seeks info on Suburban Apartments fire

DeKalb County Crime Stoppers are seeking information for an ongoing police investigation after a fire reported at Suburban Apartments (shown here in this Shaw Local August 2022 file photo_ in unincorporated DeKalb, authorities said Friday, March 8, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKalb County Crime Stoppers are seeking information for an ongoing police investigation after a fire reported at Suburban Apartments in unincorporated DeKalb, authorities said Friday.

The DeKalb Fire Department responded to a report of a fire Tuesday at Suburban Apartments, 1305 N. Annie Glidden Road, in building No. 3 of the rental complex, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that a fire was started inside a vacant apartment in the building “sometime in the previous days,” before Tuesday, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272 or email crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information, and tips can be offered anonymously.