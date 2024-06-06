Looking Back for June 5, 2024

1924 – 100 Years Ago

Although it comes a little late to be of much practical value. The Chronicle cannot help but feel interested in a letter just received from Finland. It contains a nomination blank for the recent contest conducted by The Chronicle, made out in favor of M. Helminen, of Kangaraia, Kaivanto, or words to that effect. In the same envelope is a five-mark Finnish note. The incident goes to show that The Chronicle’s sphere of influence is not limited by the immediate confines of its territory.

An important change is announced this week in the personnel of the Kirkland bank, one of the liveliest and most substantial banks of the county. After a long period of faithful service, George W. Ault, well known and well thought of here, had given up his position as president and H. T. Laufer, also connected with the institution for a long time, has been elected to the place. Mr. Ault will take an earned rest.

Despite the fact that no action has been taken by Governor Small in regard to letting the contracts for the state road known as Route 23 north of Sycamore, a committee of Sycamore men, after a conference with Lieutenant Governor Sterling last evening, believe that the road may yet be started during the summer.

$75 was cleared by the Cemetery association of Cortland in the Memorial Day dinner. The women of the committee advise those having dishes left at the hall will find them at the Havens home.

John Fossello, age about 14, was picked up about two o’clock this morning by Officer Horace Young, while running away from the St. Charles school for boys. Fossello, between sobs, stated that he wanted to go to Rockford, his home, as he was home sick. Young gave the lad a meal and took him to the station, where he remained until authorities from the school arrived this morning.

The Shabbona Domestic Science club served supper to the alumni association Saturday night and about 150 were served.

Through the thoughtfulness of the driver of the Fitzgerald truck, a Wisconsin man was made to settle for damages to the new machine owned by Janes Morehead, which he crashed into just before noon today. Mr. Morehead was attempting to make a turn at Third street on the highway when the Wisconsin driver crashed into this machine. After the crash, the Wisconsin man stepped on the gas and was not caught until he reached the Kohler Die company east of town. Mr. Morehead informed the man what repairs would cost and the fellow took off his shoe and secured the necessary money, still having a large amount safety trucked away.

1949– 75 Years Ago

The hum of a motor, a flash of silver or yellow followed by a trailing cloud of white and a swath of peas have been sprayed in Clare. The airplanes are used to spray acres of peas for the California Packing Corporation in the evening just at sundown.

The DeKalb Municipal Airport is sporting a brand-new cafeteria which will be ready for hungry customers in about another week. A door has been cut into the north wall of the flight office and a kitchen installed. Along counter runs the width of the room with red-topped stools for sitting on while munching a sandwich of sipping a soda.

Starting at 1 o’clock this afternoon and continuing to 9:30 o’clock this evening open house will be held at the new Hammerich building located at 147 North Second Street in DeKalb. The ultra-modern office building was only recently completed and is a worthy addition to the DeKalb business district.

Plans for this summer are being completed by the Stage Coach Players for their several productions at the Stage Coach Theater just outside of DeKalb. Seats have been set so that everyone can have a clear view of the stage, a new ticket booth and various other remodeling features have been added. The Drama Club has presented the State Coach Theatre a modern and very beautiful wine-colored curtain as its contribution to the little theater.

According to present plans, the public rest room will be ready for use the latter part of next week. The rest room will be located in the Louie Appolos building on South Second Street, directly across from the city hall. Extensive remodeling is being carried on in the building at this time and the public rest room will be housed in attractive and convenient quarters.

William Shields had the thrill of a lifetime yesterday and is not looking forward to a similar experience. Shortly after 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon Shields was driving a loaded gravel truck west on South Malta Road. As the truck was passing over the bridge, located just west of DeKalb, Shields noted the bridge shimmy a little and stepped on the accelerator as he reached the west bank looked back just as the entire structure collapsed into the Kishwaukee River.

1974 – 50 Years Ago

The grass is green, the pool is cool and blue, and DeKalb parks are about ready for the start of the park district’s summer program. Park officials said they hope past problems with broken water pipes at the Hopkins Park pool will not re-occur. Construction on the proposed new pool will not begin until September. The old pool, built in 1935, will operate this summer for its 39th season.

A housing development south of Taylor Street and near Annie Glidden Road will come before the DeKalb Planning Commission as a planned unit development at a future meeting. Backers are seeking annexation of about seven acres of land with zoning for single and multiple family housing.

James Feyerherm, Thomas Monson, Raul Valdescruz, all of DeKalb, are among 105 Chicago Tribune carrier-salesmen winning Chicago Tribune/Chicago Today scholarship awards. Each of the 105 youths will share $32,700 in financial assistance to college or technical training school.

Harry Ploger Jr. and the group he chairs, the Council for Better Government of Somonauk, have an idea. Ploger, a Somonauk resident, appeared last night before the County Board’s rules committee to urge that DeKalb County prohibit heavy trucks with out-of-county destinations or origins from using county roads.

1999 - 25 Years Ago

For the past eight years, the Luncheon for Hunger has benefited those in need with DeKalb County. Among the programs it has supported since its inception is Meals on Wheels. More than $10,000 of the proceeds have gone to support a variety of its services. Most recently proceeds from the event have been used to support the holiday Meals on Wheels program.

Some lots in the Heron Creek subdivision are already spoken for, even though final plans for the development do not yet have city approval. Eight lots have been reserved in the first phase of the development, which includes about 50 residential lots and commercial areas. Construction of roads will not begin for two or four weeks.

The City of Sycamore still has not reached an agreement with Harvester Square to raze the decaying industrial complex. The Harvester Square buildings came to the attention of the city council after part of a building collapsed during a storm earlier this year.

