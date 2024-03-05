Letter: Daily Chronicle should report more on Republicans

Dear Editor,

Why are newspapers struggling to get new readers and subscribers, to keep their staff paid, and their doors open?

The media, which continues to cater to and faun over radical Democrats, are cutting off half to most of their readership. This was demonstrated in the Daily Chronicle’s 2-23-24 full page article with complimentary pictures of leftist Democrat Congresswoman Lauren Underwood’s visit to a Joliet clinic.

Does the Chronicle reveal that Underwood “no” vote on HR 597, the “Stop the Cartels Act” which provided funding to tackle the opioid epidemic?

The Chronicle connects Underwood with the federal WIC program, but will the paper tell its readers that Underwood voted “No” on HR1147 “The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act?”

Will the Chronicle document that Underwood voted “no” on HR 467, the “Halt the Fentanyl Act” which classified this dangerous drug to a Schedule No. 1 controlled substance? Fentanyl kills 300 Americans every day?

In fact, will the Chronicle do anything to expose Underwood’s 100% voting record with Biden to keep illegal immigrants from getting health checks and vaccinations when they enter the country?

Will the Chronicle run a full page story about Underwood’s Republican Congressional opponent Jim Marter, who also favors the WIC program?

Maybe if the “free press” took time to give balance and fairness to Republicans instead of just positive exposure to liberal Democrats, they might get more readers. I hope that they do for their own survival but especially for the good of our country.

Sincerely,

Elsie Campbell Morrissey

Sandwich