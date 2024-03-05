Hoey: March Madness brings IESA State Wrestling to NIU, other holiday family fun

March has arrived, and you don’t have to be a college or high school basketball fan to enjoy the “madness” of fun activities and events the month has in store here in DeKalb County.

While March is a great month for hoops, youth wrestling will take center stage locally when the Illinois Elementary School Association state wrestling finals return to the NIU Convocation Center on Friday and Saturday.

The DeKalb Wrestling Club has been the host organization for the annual state tournament for its 25-year run in DeKalb County. The event traditionally attracts approximately 5,000 competitors, coaches and fans to the area.

Admission for spectators at the NIU Convocation Center opens at 10 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday with competition in both Class A and Class AA starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Daily admission fees for the state finals are $15 for adults, and $10 for senior citizens and K-8 students. Pre-school children are admitted free. Additional information about the IESA finals can be found at iesa.org/activities/bwr.

Of course, St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and many venues and businesses around the county will be “wearin’ o’ the green” for the holiday.

One of the more popular local St. Patrick’s traditions is the return of the band Gaelic Storm to DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre on Friday. This year, Gaelic Storm and The High Kings have joined forces for THE MIGHTY TOUR 2. Both bands have graced the stage at the Egyptian Theatre in the past, but their March performance will be the first time together at the venue. Fans of both bands won’t want to miss this spectacular evening of Celtic music.

Other St. Patrick’s Day celebrations around the county include March 16′s Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl with stops in Sandwich and Somonauk, the 94.9 WDKB St. Patrick’s Day 1K event at Fatty’s Pub & Grille in DeKalb, March 17′s St. Paddy’s Day Party at The Warehouse on Park in Genoa, and Whiskey Acres’ St. Patty’s Day Dinner on March 14 with Irish food prepared by chef Rudy Galindo.

Easter Sunday falls on March 31, and several DeKalb County venues this month are hosting Easter egg hunts for the young and young at heart.

DeKalb Park District’s Breakfast with the Bunny is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23 in the Terrace Room at Hopkins Park with an Easter egg hunt for the kids in the park immediately after the breakfast. Adults also have an opportunity to track down hidden eggs during DeKalb County Community Garden’s sixth annual 18+ Adult Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt March 22 at Jonamac Orchard in Malta. The fundraiser for DCCG starts at 6:30 p.m. with hundreds of Northern Illinois egg hunters, with flashlights, hopping through Jonamac’s 12-acres to find 5,000 prize-filled eggs.

As we approach spring, wedding season is on the horizon, and The Great Wedding Showcase is a great way for engaged couples and their families to get a head start on planning for their big day. This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 at NIU’s Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center. Among The Great Wedding Showcase exhibitors are venues, caterers, bridal and formal wear, DJ services, bakers and confectioners, photography and videography, gifts and registry and many more. Advance registration and additional information about the event are available online at greatweddingshowcase.com.

Also, back by popular demand is the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s March Madness Bracket Challenge! The 2024 BEST BURGER bracket was revealed early this week, so be sure to visit the DCCVB on Facebook throughout the month of March and vote for your favorite burger in DeKalb County.

A comprehensive listing of many more local events can be found on the DCCVB’s events calendar dekalbcountycvb.com/.