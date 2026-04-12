Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
175th Anniversary

Historical covers for April 12: Youthful Moonshiner Draws $1,000 Fine

The cover of the Dixon Evening Telegraph for April 12, 1922

The cover of the Dixon Evening Telegraph for April 12, 1922 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 12. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the height of Prohibition and the final push of World War II to the modern challenges of a global pandemic.

1922: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: April 12, 1922 Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: April 12, 1922 Apr 12, 1922 Dixon Evening Telegraph (Dixon, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On April 12, 1922, the Dixon Evening Telegraph focused on the fallout of local elections and the strict enforcement of Prohibition. The bold headline “Allen, Byers, Tourtillott Apparent Winners” dominated the page, but the most striking local story involved a “Youthful Moonshiner” who was slapped with a $1,000 fine, a massive sum at the time, for a raid conducted by the Sheriff. Even a “Cold Rain” couldn’t stop the community from turning out to cast their ballots.

1945: Morris Daily Herald

Morris Daily Herald cover: April 12, 1945 Morris Daily Herald cover: April 12, 1945 Apr 12, 1945 Morris Herald-News (Morris, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By April 12, 1945, the world was on the brink of monumental change. The Morris Daily Herald blared the historic news: “Yanks Cross Elbe; Nearing Berlin.” As local readers followed the “Violent Fighting” on the approach to the German capital, the paper also balanced somber local news, including a “Million Dollar Fire” that razed a local lumber yard and the sudden passing of a well-known local businessman, John Jachimowicz.

2011: Kane County Chronicle

Kane County Chronicle cover: April 12, 2011 Kane County Chronicle cover: April 12, 2011 Apr 12, 2011 St. Charles Kane County Chronicle (St. Charles, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Fast forward to April 12, 2011, and the tone of the Kane County Chronicle reflected the optimism of spring. The front page featured a massive, heartwarming photo of Ozzie T. Cougar leaning over the dugout to connect with a young fan. While the headline “Playing Ozzie Ball” celebrated the Cougars’ home opener, the news remained grounded in local reality with reports on a “D-303 Suit” heading to federal court and a showcase of local artistic skills at the Kaneland Fine Arts Festival.

2020: The Times (Ottawa)

The Times cover: April 11, 2020 The Times cover: April 11, 2020 Apr 11, 2020 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The April 11–12, 2020, weekend edition of The Times captured a community in the early, uncertain grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lead story, “A Spirited Effort,” highlighted the Star Union Distillery’s pivot to producing hand sanitizer for the “war effort.” Sidebars tracked the sobering rise of local cases, while a priest and bishop took to the sky to rain blessings upon the Peoria diocese, illustrating the unique ways the community sought hope during a lockdown.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryDixonLee County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.