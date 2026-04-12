Listen: Kendall County’s 5 most-read stories this week, April 5-11

Just in time for the Christmas shopping season, HomeGoods plans to open a new home decor store in Oswego. At their April 9 meeting, Oswego planning and zoning commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the 25,000-square-foot building proposed in the Prairie Market East shopping center at the intersection of U.S. Route 34 and Fifth Street. (Photo provided by village of Oswego)

Catch up on the news Kendall County readers couldn’t stop talking about. Each week, we round up the five most-read Shaw Local stories from your community and bring them to you in a new way – as on-demand audio you can listen to anytime. Powered by Everlit’s AI technology, these narrated stories let you stay informed whether you’re at your desk, in the car, or on the go.

This week’s playlist covers April 5-11 and includes the biggest headlines and local favorites from across Kendall County. Just press play to hear them all, or skip ahead to the stories that matter most to you. It’s the same trusted reporting from Shaw Local, now in a format that fits your life.