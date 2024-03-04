DeKalb to allow Seance at Tiffany’s to perform permanent body art services

Seance at Tiffany's is seen Feb. 5, 2024, at 150 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The new boutique Seance at Tiffany’s now is allowed to do business in DeKalb the way its owners fully intended.

During its meeting this week, the DeKalb City Council approved a resolution to issue a license to the establishment at 150 E. Lincoln Highway. The license will allow the business to perform permanent body art services, including permanent makeup services, scar camouflage and scalp micro pigmentation.

Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson said she can see the need for a boutique that offers these services.

“I probably wouldn’t feel as comfortable going to somebody totally tatted and say, ‘Could you do my eyebrows?’ and know that you’re going to really do [it] so that I come out with natural-looking eyebrows,” Larson said. “I would rather go to somebody [who] that’s their focus.

“Just like you pick a tattoo artist by what their artwork looks like, you would want to pick a tattoo artist that specializes in something. That’s what the difference is. That’s why I support this. It’s different.”

Seance at Tiffany’s is primarily a metaphysical boutique offering skin care products as well as candles, crystals and tarot readings.

In the back of the boutique, there’s a private space set up for permanent body art services. Services might include makeup art around the eyebrows, eyeliner and freckles, as well as scar camouflage and scalp micro pigmentation.

Co-owner Randi Lockhart said she’s been amazed by the City Council’s support of her business.

The owners of Seance at Tiffany’s celebrated with a grand opening of their establishment Feb. 22.

“I was shocked. I left here crying last week,” Lockhart said. “I couldn’t believe that the council meeting went so positive and that there was some support.

“I just needed to show up and try. I was prepared all along for the answer to be no. I got goosebumps of the thought of it being yes. We’re still planning on being a boutique regardless.”

Mayor Cohen Barnes said he supports the establishment and what it aims to accomplish.

“[Lockhart’s] so niche in what she does,” Barnes said. “Alderwoman Larson convinced me that this was something different and something that we need in our community.”

Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams said he welcomes the owners of the new boutique to the city’s downtown area.

“I rise to support this because I think the free market is the best way for us to fill our businesses in downtown,” McAdams said. “Let’s let the market decide, not the government people.”

Also at the meeting, the City Council gave initial approval to an ordinance amending the number of body art establishments and the separation between them.

Some officials expressed concerns about the number of tattoo parlors in the downtown area multiplying if the council backed the petitioners’ request.

Barnes said the city’s end goal is to ensure that a maximum of three tattoo parlors is allowed downtown.