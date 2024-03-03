Almost 800 acres for economic development could be added to DeKalb County Enterprise Zone

Work continues at the site of the Kraft Heinz Company distribution center Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in the ChicagoWest Business Center in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore city leaders are expected to vote on a proposal Monday which could expand DeKalb County’s geographical area meant for economic development by almost 800 acres of land, in an effort to entice further countywide business growth, documents show.

A modification for what’s known as the DeKalb County Enterprise Zone is up for a Sycamore City Council vote during the Council’s regular meeting, set for 6 p.m. Monday at the Sycamore City Center, 308 W. State St., downtown.

Mark Williams, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, sent a letter Feb. 27 to Sycamore city officials seeking their approval.

The expansion, if approved, would see an additional 14 parcels added to the existing Enterprise Zone border, totaling more than 790 acres. The Enterprise Zone offers, among other things, land for commercial use and possible tax incentives should companies put down roots, according to the economic development corporation.

“The proposed addition is intended to allow the region to be able to compete for large-scale projects more effectively and is designed to enhance the previously announced Mega Site Designation by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity,” Williams wrote in the letter.

Modifying the existing land lines for the Enterprise Zone requires approval from all municipalities named in the agreement, including DeKalb County, Cortland, Genoa, Sandwich and Waterman.

The expansion also requires approval from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, documents state.

The DeKalb City Council approved the expansion a week ago, which city leaders said could help continue the momentum that has already seen more than $2 billion invested into the area. In DeKalb, development in the Enterprise Zone has been significant over the past few years with the arrival of the $1 billion Meta DeKalb Data Center, Amazon and Ferrara Candy Company and Kraft Heinz distribution center.

“[If approved], the Enterprise Zone expansion would cover the area between the southern/southwestern edge of the Meta property and Keslinger Road and between the Union Pacific Railroad and just east of Afton Road,” according to the city of DeKalb.

The amended boundary would add more than 794 acres of land to the enterprise zone, according to Williams’ letter. Williams also wrote the county’s enterprise zone has recently had a competitive disadvantage due to a lack of available parcel that meet potential client needs.

Williams wrote he believes modifying the boundary of the DeKalb County Enterprise Zone to include 14 parcels of land south of the ChicagoWest Business Center would help keep the county’s business goals on track.

“By having Mega Site acreage available in the Zone, which is ready for immediate development, DeKalb County will continue to be able to be considered for large-scale projects that can provide significant numbers of quality jobs and capital investment,” Williams wrote.