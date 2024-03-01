Sycamore couple welcomes Leap Year baby at DeKalb hospital

Riley Grace Wohlhart was born on Leap Day, Feb. 29, 2024, at 7 pounds, 9 oz and 20 inches long to parents Dana Crawford and Kevin Wohlhart of Sycamore at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine)

DeKALB – The odds of having a Leap Day baby are 1 in 1,461, or about 0.06%. But a lucky Sycamore couple on Thursday defied those odds and welcomed baby Riley at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

Riley Grace Wohlhart arrived healthy at 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long to parents Dana Crawford and Kevin Wohlhart of Sycamore, according to a Friday news release from Northwestern Medicine.

The couple said they’re thrilled to have Riley join their family and have a special birthday, and for their two sons, Colton and Connor, to have a baby sister.

Riley’s middle name, Grace, was chosen in homage to her great-grandmother, according to the news release.

Dana Crawford, who works as a triage nurse at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Cancer Center, has delivered all three of her children at Kishwaukee Hospital.