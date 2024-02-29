Two tornadoes confirmed in DeKalb County from Tuesday’s storm: NWS

A funnel-type cloud seen near Hinckley was captured by area storm chaser Adam Lucio about 7 p.m. Feb. 27, 2024. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the Hinckley and Big Rock area in DeKalb and Kane counties. (Photo provided by Adam Lucio)

Two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in DeKalb County during Tuesday’s severe weather, reported the National Weather Service on Wednesday.

One was recorded in Waterman and another from Hinckley to Big Rock along the DeKalb and Kane county lines, according to the NWS. Area storm chaser Adam Lucio captured a funnel-type cloud near Hinckley about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Tornadoes also were reported in Lake, Lee and Cook counties.

The out-of-season thunderstorm brought lightning, heavy rain and hail across the area Tuesday evening. DeKalb County was under a tornado warning from about 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and a tornado watch which lasted until 10 p.m. Tuesday. A wind advisory ran through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

No significant power outages were reported by ComEd on Tuesday night.

Nearly a dozen tornadoes have been confirmed as of 5 p.m. Wednesday across northern Illinois. The NWS reported six EF-0 tornadoes and five EF-1 tornadoes.

We can confirm that a total of at least 11 tornadoes touched down during the evening of February 27, 2024. These include the following:

Compton Tornado (Lee Co): EF-0

Waterman Tornado (DeKalb Co): EF-0

Hinckley to Big Rock Tornado (DeKalb/Kane Co): EF-0 #ILwx #INwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2024

Temperatures fluctuated dramatically Tuesday also, with highs reported in the mid-70s that dropped to about 19 Wednesday morning.

According to NWS, Rockford broke its all-time daily record for February and meteorological winter on Monday. That record was then broken again on Tuesday with a recorded high of 78 degrees. Chicago just missed its all-time daily record for February and meteorological winter on Tuesday, coming one degree short with a recorded high of 70 degrees.

The warm temperatures throughout the month, even including Wednesday’s cold shot, means this February will be the warmest February on record for both Rockford and Chicago, according to NWS.

Temperatures are expected to rise again to the 40s Thursday.